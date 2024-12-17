BBC Masterchef star will cook up festive feast for dogs - raising money for Bedford and Biggleswade charity

Dhruv (left) and members of the RATS team with a four-legged friend. Images supplied by RATS.

A BBC Masterchef champion will cook up a five star feast to raise money for a Bedford and Biggleswade animal charity.

Dhruv Baker will be serving up a Michelin-star-worthy dinner – and all for some very special four legged friends.

The culinary celebrity will be serving food to unwanted or abandoned dogs at RATS Animal Rescue – and all to encourage donations as the charity faces a "rescue crisis".

Dhruv said: "I love the work that RATS are doing, and it means so much to be able to help them in any way I can. The key priority is to get these wonderful animals to their forever homes, where they will be safe and loved.

"At this time of year, as we think about giving and kindness, we have a chance to do something truly meaningful for these lovely animals by raising critically important funds."

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Dhruv has generously donated his time and culinary expertise to create a "one-of-a-kind" menu for the rescue dogs, bringing his signature flair to every dish.

He added: “As a dog lover, I couldn’t think of a better way to combine my passion for cooking with supporting a cause that truly makes a difference. These animals deserve the very best, and I’m thrilled to be part of this unique celebration.”

A RATS spokeswoman, said: "As a self-funded charity, RATS is feeling the strain of the current rescue crisis, which has left shelters overwhelmed with unwanted and abandoned pets.

"To keep providing love, care, and protection at its current pace, the charity urgently needs all the help it can get."

RATS looks after and rehomes cats, dogs and small mammals thanks to its team of fosterers and volunteers.

The money raised will help it cover essential vet bills and continue its vital work - providing animals in need with "food, warmth, care, and the chance for a brighter future".

Jo-Anna Sell, who volunteers at RATS, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have Dhruv join us for this special day. His generosity and creativity will make this a Christmas to remember for our dogs, and we hope it inspires people to give what they can to help us continue our work."

Guests can even attend and witness the dogs’ gourmet dining experience.

The RATS spokeswoman added: "The event promises to capture the magic of Christmas while shining a spotlight on the love and joy animals bring into our lives."

The Rehoming Animal Telephone Service (RATS) began as a registered charity in 1984 - and was founded by a "small group of dedicated animal lovers" in the Bedford and Bigglesewade area.

Over the years the charity has been fortunate to receive income from legacies, which has enabled them to achieve their dream of purchasing their own kennels.

These are now located near Buntingford in Hertfordshire, which is where their dogs reside. The cats and small mammals continue to be fostered in the Bedford and Biggleswade area by volunteers.

You can donate to the charity here. 100 per cent of your donation will go directly to RATS.

The charity also has a shop in Biggleswade town centre.