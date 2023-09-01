Helen's Hat Tea Party guests enjoyed trying on some of her iconic headgear and then bidding for them at auction. Here's one modelling a stylish black number while former Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis looks on

More than £4,000 was raised for the Bedford MS Therapy Centre after the former Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis auction her hats.

Her collection of 30 hats was auctioned by Bedfordshire High Sheriff Russell Beard at the Swan Hotel in aid of the centre, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Each hat was accompanied by a handwritten note, detailing its history.

Bedford MS Therapy Centre chair of trustees Kay Taylor said: “The whole afternoon was great fun. People really enjoyed trying on the different hats and making bids for those that reminded them of Helen or a particular event. One guest told me: ‘I have bought this gorgeous number called Grand Finale to wear at my nephew’s wedding next year. I feel very special in it, knowing its history.”

Captivating in cream - retired Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis poses with one guest who clearly loves the stylish number she's wearing

Trustee Liz Toogood snapped up the Lord Lieutenant’s signature red custom-made creation. Helen’s memo about this particular model reads: “It is a symbol of my deep and abiding belief in the goodness of people.”

Liz explains who she was so keen to have it: “I’ve known Helen since 2018 when she helped me launch The Inspire competition. She inspires everyone she meets. I’m thrilled to have the iconic hat she wore the first time she met the Queen, on her appointment, and also on the day she retired.”

The hardworking and popular former Lord Lieutenant was recognised earlier this year for her exceptional services to the monarch and the country by being awarded a CVO (Commander of the Royal Victorian Order).

The iconic red hat Helen wore when she first met the Queen - and the day she retired

She said: “My hats have welcomed many VIPs, including the late Queen and Prince Philip as well as King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. But my happiest and proudest times were spent with local stars.”

She was presented with the honour by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in February and said: “It was a great privilege to serve our Queen and the County of Bedfordshire for 11 years, and to accept this honour on behalf of every person in Bedfordshire who works to build a kinder and fairer society where can all feel valued and have the opportunity to thrive.”

Kay says: “Helen’s patronage is hugely appreciated by everyone at the MS Therapy Centre. We are extremely grateful for the funds she raised for us, funds that will enable us to continue our work supporting people living with MS to manage their symptoms and maintain their mobility, independence and confidence.

"All therapies are provided free to people with MS, but we ask for a donation towards the running costs of the Centre.”

The note in Helen's handwriting explaining why this particular hat was so meaningful when she was Lord Lieutenant

Helen has personal experience of the condition.

She says: “My mother lived with MS when I was growing up, in the days when there was no help available.

“I was so impressed when I saw all the support and joy the MS Therapy Centre brings to people across our county that I readily agreed to become their proud patron.