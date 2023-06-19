She was the first woman to hold the post in 500 years

Hats off to former Bedfordshire Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis who is auctioning her impressive collection of 30 titfers in aid of the MS Therapy Centre in Bedford.

The first woman to hold the post in 500 years, Helen started wearing designer millinery after her appointment to honour the contributions of the local heroes she was meeting.

She said: "Each hat bears witness to many human stories of people going the extra mile, being innovative, being kind, pushing boundaries, reaching out to those in need, warmly embracing different cultures, taking pride in our towns and villages – some even laying down their lives to protect others.”

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis celebrates the 100th birthday of the late legendary Captain Tom Moore who raised millions for the NHS

Her signature headgear has welcomed many VIPs to Bedfordshire including the late Queen, Prince Philip, King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She says: “At Helen’s Tea Party – on Friday July 4, from 2pm to 4.30pm in The State Room at the Bedford Swan Hotel – I’ll be recounting some of the tales that made us smile.

"I wore them to show respect to the people I was meeting in my role as HM the late Queen’s representative and to highlight the proud international tradition of Luton milliners.

"When I learned about their history, I thought that would be an amazing way to represent this significant part of the development of the town.

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis (right) with Age Concern Luton founder and director Colette McKeaveney (left)

"As the first woman in the post I needed to create an appropriate way to stand out a little, so I could effectively shine a light on those who make such a difference.”

Helen has been patron of the MS Therapy Centre for eight years. She has personal experience of the condition – her mother lived with it in the days when there was no help available.

The charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and Helen hopes the auction will benefit the 1,000 people it serves.

She says: “I’ll miss my hats but it will make me happy to think they’re being enjoyed by others who will make new memories with them.”

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day at a service in Bedford

Tickets for Helen’s Tea Party are £35 each from [email protected] or donate at www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com

Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis visits Kids in Action