Music fans at this year's Bedford Park concerts raise nearly £9k for MS Therapy Centre
If you went to any of the many concerts at the park this summer, you might be pleased to hear you helped raise a huge amount of money for one Bedford charity.
Anyone who went to the amazing shows – The Jacksons, Sting, West End Proms, Scooter, George Ezra and Ministry of Sound Classical – gave £8,750 in donations to the Bedford MS Therapy Centre.
The charity – in Barkers Lane – receives no government or NHS funding, and is entirely reliant on fundraising efforts and provides a range of therapies and support to people living with multiple sclerosis.
Over 120 volunteers collected cash at the entrance gates.
Fundraising manager Carl Field said: “Collecting donations at the Bedford Park Concerts required a small army of volunteers who were amazing as always. A huge thank you to everyone who volunteered.”
Starting this month, the MS Therapy Centre is beginning a six-month trial offering support to people living with Parkinson’s.