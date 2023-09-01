Music fans at this year's Bedford Park concerts raise nearly £9k for MS Therapy Centre

Did you go to the shows?

If you went to any of the many concerts at the park this summer, you might be pleased to hear you helped raise a huge amount of money for one Bedford charity.

Anyone who went to the amazing shows – The Jacksons, Sting, West End Proms, Scooter, George Ezra and Ministry of Sound Classical – gave £8,750 in donations to the Bedford MS Therapy Centre.

The charity – in Barkers Lane – receives no government or NHS funding, and is entirely reliant on fundraising efforts and provides a range of therapies and support to people living with multiple sclerosis.

Volunteers collecting donations at the Bedford Park concerts

Over 120 volunteers collected cash at the entrance gates.

Fundraising manager Carl Field said: “Collecting donations at the Bedford Park Concerts required a small army of volunteers who were amazing as always. A huge thank you to everyone who volunteered.”