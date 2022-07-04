One confirmed dead and others unaccounted for after explosion at Redwood Grove in Bedford

At least one person has died and others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at Redwood Grove in Bedford today (July 4).

A further three people have been taken to hospital, including one who was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with serious leg injuries.

A firefighter was among those taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Police at Redwood Grove

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “At this stage some people remain unaccounted for, and we are continuing to work with our partner agencies to establish their safety.

“We have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the explosion. Given the complexity of the scene, it is expected that this could take some time.

“At all times we will ensure that the dignity of those who have died is preserved and respected.

"We understand that this is a very distressing and upsetting incident and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and support whilst work at the scene continues.”

An Emergency Assistance Centre has been set up at The John Bunyan Centre, for people who have been evacuated and need support.

People are being asked to make their own accommodation arrangements if possible – but council housing officers are available at the Emergency Assistance Centre to give advice, and Bedford Borough Council can arrange accommodation if needed.

The spokesman added: “We are working to get people back into their homes as quickly as we can, but would encourage people to head to The John Bunyan Centre if they need help and support.”