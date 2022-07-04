Bedford Redwood Grove explosion: Where you can donate items for those affected

Help is already at hand for those affected by the explosion and subsequent fire in Bedford earlier today.

The British Red Cross has been called in by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and is at the rest centre near Redwood Grove.

Amanda Carcary, the charity’s senior emergency response officer for Bedfordshire, said: “We have sent a team of four volunteers over to the scene and we have more on standby in case they’re needed.

Redwood Grove earlier today

“Our volunteers have blankets, spare clothing, torches and other supplies. But the really key thing we provide is emotional support – while the emergency services focus on dealing with the incident, we and our partners are there to listen to the people who’ve been affected.

"People deal with shocking situations in different ways but our volunteers are well-trained to listen, help people process what has happened, or offer advice and information if they need it.”

Scott Hall Community Centre is also collecting donations of essential items such as clothes, toiletries and bedding for residents.

You can donate items to the back gates of Scott Hall Community Centre, Barford Avenue, between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.