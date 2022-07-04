Bedford vets offer safe place for pets following explosion at Redwood Grove

Vets4pets in Bedford has offered to give temporary refuge to any pets following the explosion at Redwood Grove earlier today (Monday).

In a post of the Facebook, the vets in London Road said: “Our hearts go out to the people that were affected by the explosion in Bedford this morning.

“Our practice is within walking distance of the destroyed flats.

Vets4pets on the corner of Barford Avenue and London Road

“We would like to offer a safe place for any pets that have nowhere else to go.

“This can only be short-term. We are not set up for long-term boarding, but we can offer safe kennels, warm, dry beds, food, water and cuddles we will not charge for this, we just want to help.”