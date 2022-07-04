Two taken to hospital following explosion at Bedford's Redwood Grove

Two people have been taken to hospital following this morning's explosion in Redwood Grove (Monday).

In what police have described as a “significant fire at a three-storey block of 20 flats”, the whole building has been engulfed, causing a large portion of the roof to collapse.

Currently, two people have been taken to hospital – one with serious injuries who has gone to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

The fire at Redwood Grove

A Magpas Air Ambulance spokesman said two doctors and one critical care paramedic assessed two patients and provided one with advanced medical care at the scene, before airlifting them to Addenbrooke’s.

Police, fire and the ambulance service all remain there.

Residents along with Bedford Today watched on in horror from Firbank Road as crews tackled the fire.

Police and fire crews are urging people to avoid the area and keep any doors and windows closed.

An Emergency Assistance Centre has been set up by Bedford Borough Council, at The John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.