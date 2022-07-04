Watch: emergency services tackle gas explosion in Redwood Grove Bedford

People are asked to avoid the area

By Clare Turner
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:49 am

Emergency services are at the scene of a major gas explosion in Bedford.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed: “A spokesman said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford. There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, and an incident command unit at the scene.”

Meanwhile Bedfordshire Police have urged people not to speculate about the incident, and have said further details will be released later.

Fire crews at the scene

Redwood Grove is currently closed, with people asked to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.

This is a breaking news story – we will provide more information as we have it.

