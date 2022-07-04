Major gas explosion at Redwood Grove in Bedford

A major gas explosion has happened at Redwood Grove in Bedford, the fire service has confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford. There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, and an incident command unit at the scene.”

Police are urging everyone to avoid Redwood Grove as they deal with an incident this morning.

Fire crews at the scene

All emergency services are aware and are at the scene.

According to a post on social media: “We will issue further information as we have it but would ask people to avoid the area for the moment.”

Bedford Fire & Rescue have asked residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

The road is now closed.

Pupils from Shackleton Primary School in nearby Pearcey Road have been sent home as a precaution.

Andy George, headteacher of Shackleton Primary School, told us: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.