Teenager wins £85k Land Rover Defender with 18p ticket just two weeks after getting provisional licence
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A warehouse worker who has only had a provisional driving licence for two weeks has just won an £85,000 Land Rover after buying a prize draw ticket for 18p.
Ciaron Goldingay, from Tamworth, entered a competition with the dream car giveaway company BOTB and was stunned to find out he was the winner.
The 18-year-old had just finished a shift when BOTB presenter Christian Williams surprised him at his house, joined by his mum and brother, who had secretly helped plan the big reveal.
Christian led him outside to show him the special edition Land Rover Defender Carpathian, which has a huge V8 engine and a special bodykit.
Ciaron said: "It's unreal, I can’t believe it, I’m starstruck and it’s blown my mind. It feels like a dream.”
The Defender Carpathian Edition is known for its distinctive matte finish, aggressive styling and upgraded off-road performance - a vehicle built to turn heads and tackle any terrain.
“I love everything about the car – from how it sounds to how it looks,” Ciaron said.
“I saw it online and thought I’d give it a go – it’s an absolute beast.”
Although he was tempted by the cash alternative, Ciaron ultimately couldn’t resist the appeal of the Defender and is now considering using the car as motivation to continue learning to drive.
Christian said: “Ciaron was absolutely speechless – and you could tell how much the win meant to him.
With this being his first ever car, it doesn’t get much better than a Defender Carpathian.
“Whether he takes the car or the cash, it’s truly a life-changing win. Having his mum and brother involved in the surprise made it all the more special.”
