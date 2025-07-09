WATCH: Blaze at waste station near Bedford is finally out - almost a week after the fire started

A blaze at Elstow’s Waste Transfer Station has finally been put out – almost a week after the fire started on Friday, July 4.

It means that residents are no longer being advised to keep doors and windows shut – just as the temperatures start to soar again.

The blaze at Elstow Waste Transfer Station involved a large quantity of mixed recyclable household waste material which has been confirmed as non-hazardous.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue at the scene

The building the blaze started in was declared unsafe – meaning on-site workers and emergency responders cannot enter to put water directly on the fire.

Instead, they were force to take the building apart to create a safe environment for fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

A national waste fire tactical advisor attended the scene on Sunday and suggested the fire service work with a team of specialists to be the first to try an innovative tactic of using high expansion foam to extinguish the fire.

But this had limited effect due to the location of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Shannon Heal

The next step was Monday’s decision to dismantle the building. Work began on Tuesday after specialist equipment arrived.

Group Commander James West explained: “Waste fires are inherently difficult and complex incidents to resolve and rarely are concluded as quickly as we would like. The safety of the nearby residents, responders and on-site staff is paramount throughout an incident such as this, and we would like to thank those impacted for their continued patience and cooperation.”

Agencies worked together to protect local waterways and public health by ensuring water run off taken off-site for treatment.