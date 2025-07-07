WATCH: Green waste collections suspended following huge fire at Elstow Landfill site near Bedford

Green waste collections have been suspended for two weeks following a serious fire at the Elstow Waste Transfer Station over the weekend.

The facility is currently out of operation with fire services expected to remain at the scene following the fire broke out shortly before 9pm on Friday. (July 4).

Crews from Ampthill, Bedford, Dunstable, Kempston, Harrold, Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Potton, Shefford and Toddington were called to the blaze which started in a waste sorting facility. After discussions with local partners, it was decided to allow the fire to burn in a controlled and managed way, with precautions put in place to protect nearby infrastructure.

Firefighters used monitors to protect a nearby substation, methane collection plant and diesel tanks. Inflatable drain blockers were used to prevent water run off entering the watercourse with thermal imaging cameras and drones used to monitor hotspots. An aerial platform and two water carriers were also in attendance.

The fire broke out shortly after 9pm on Friday (July 4)

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area.

The fire investigation is ongoing, and the fire is not believed to have been deliberate.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: "To ensure the safe and compliant handling of recycling and other household waste, priority waste streams are being transported to an alternative licensed site.

"However, this will mean the temporary suspension of kerbside green waste collections across the borough for a period of two weeks."

The fire started in a pile of rubbish at the landfill site in Elstow

Councillor Nicola Gribble, Bedford orough Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, added: "We regret the disruption caused by the fire at the Elstow Transfer Station and are working tirelessly to minimise the impact on our residents.

"Suspending green waste collections was a difficult but necessary decision to prioritise essential waste services and public safety. We appreciate the community’s understanding and encourage residents to use the Barkers Lane HWRC if they need to dispose of green waste during this period."

Residents are asked to use the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Barkers Lane to dispose of any excess green waste during this time.

he council understands this may cause inconvenience and thanks residents for their patience and cooperation.

Green bin collections have been suspended for two weeks following the fire at Elstow Recycling Centre

