"This is incredibly dangerous": Bedford council warn children not to climb on unsafe Queen’s Bridge following closure

Children are being urged to avoid climbing on the now closed Queen’s Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is significant decay and rot in the wooden arches supporting the centre of the structure – and last week, the council said a replacement could be under way in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But today (Tuesday), on its Facebook page, the council reached out to parents.

Queen's Bridge in Kempston was closed in August after it was deemed unsafe following an inspection

Councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services, said: “I’ve heard some children have been climbing the arches and trying to get around the barriers. Please understand – this is incredibly dangerous. The arches are high and unstable, and falling isn’t just scary – it could be life-threatening. The river is cold, and even strong swimmers can suffer cold water shock if they fall in.

“We really appreciate it’s frustrating to take a longer way around, but the official safe diversion is just 800 metres – or half a mile – away via County Bridge and Prebend Street. There’s a closer path along Britannia Footbridge to the hospital, but it’s not officially under the ownership of the council yet, so we can’t include this in our official diversion.

“Please talk to your children about why it’s safer to use the diversion and why climbing on the bridge isn’t an option. I know longer routes can be annoying – but keeping safe is what matters most. We’re working hard on a plan to reintroduce a river crossing at this point as soon as possible.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers