Bedford Queen’s Park bridge replacement planned for new year - but no temporary crossing
During a discussion at the council’s Executive meeting on Wednesday, October 15, councillor Mohammed Masud (Labour, Queens Park) asked for clarity on the timeline for replacing the bridge, which closed in August and is a key route for pedestrians, schoolchildren and hospital workers.
Councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden), the portfolio holder for environment, said that repair was not an option, as the bridge had “reached the end of its useful life”.
She told councillors that officers were preparing a business case for a new bridge, with the aim of starting work early in 2026.
“If I could magic a bridge, I would,” she said.
“I can’t take one that was used in the River Festival and pop it into place as there’s several considerations that have to be taken [into account]. And safety is one of those.”
The closure of the bridge has caused frustration for residents, with a petition of almost 300 signatures submitted to the council last week, calling for a replacement or temporary crossing to be prioritised.
Queen’s Park Bridge spans the River Great Ouse and provides a vital pedestrian and cycle link between residential areas and key destinations, including Bedford Hospital and Bedford town centre.