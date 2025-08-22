Warning as unsafe bridge over river at Kempston closed for urgent repairs
Bedford Borough Council says the main bridge arch was found to be unsafe following an inspection.
The council explained: “Please be aware of an emergency closure of Queens Bridge, Kempston.
“Following an inspection of Queens Bridge, which connects Queens Park with Kempston over the river, the main bridge arch has been found to be unsafe.
“The bridge has now been closed as a precaution while further checks are carried out and a plan for repair can be developed.
“Please let anyone you know who is less digitally able and uses this route – signs are going up, but you could save them from adding extra distance to their journey.”
The council says it does not yet know how long the closure will last.