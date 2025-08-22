Warning as unsafe bridge over river at Kempston closed for urgent repairs

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Queens Bridge has been closed for urgent repairs to be carried outplaceholder image
Queens Bridge has been closed for urgent repairs to be carried out
Queens Bridge, connecting Queens Park with Kempston, has been closed after it was declared unsafe.

Bedford Borough Council says the main bridge arch was found to be unsafe following an inspection.

The council explained: “Please be aware of an emergency closure of Queens Bridge, Kempston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following an inspection of Queens Bridge, which connects Queens Park with Kempston over the river, the main bridge arch has been found to be unsafe.

“The bridge has now been closed as a precaution while further checks are carried out and a plan for repair can be developed.

“Please let anyone you know who is less digitally able and uses this route – signs are going up, but you could save them from adding extra distance to their journey.”

The council says it does not yet know how long the closure will last.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:KempstonBedford Borough Council
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice