Warning as unsafe bridge over river at Kempston closed for urgent repairs

Queens Bridge has been closed for urgent repairs to be carried out

Queens Bridge, connecting Queens Park with Kempston, has been closed after it was declared unsafe.

Bedford Borough Council says the main bridge arch was found to be unsafe following an inspection.

The council explained: “Please be aware of an emergency closure of Queens Bridge, Kempston.

“The bridge has now been closed as a precaution while further checks are carried out and a plan for repair can be developed.

“Please let anyone you know who is less digitally able and uses this route – signs are going up, but you could save them from adding extra distance to their journey.”

The council says it does not yet know how long the closure will last.

