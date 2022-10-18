Three arrested in major police sting involving 100 officers in Bedford

Two men and a woman have been arrested and items seized during dawn raids in Kempston Hardwick and Cardington.

In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), police searched locations in Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick and Meadow Lane, Cardington.

Around 100 police officers were involved in the operation, along with Cambridgeshire Police, Bedford Borough Council, British Transport Police and the Environment Agency.

Two men and a woman have been arrested

Officers arrested two men – one on suspicion of a public order offence and one on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. A woman was also arrested for failing to appear in court.

A/Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “This pre-planned operation is part of the wider work we are doing with our partners to tackle crime, such as theft and burglary, following reports of criminality that have been linked to these locations.

“This morning we made three arrests and seized three vehicles and trailers that are believed to have been stolen, various vehicle parts and dismantled a cannabis grow.”

Inspector Richard Cunningham, from the local policing team at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We won’t tolerate criminality of any kind in our communities and will do all we can to ensure those involved are brought to justice.

“We would also urge members of the public to report any criminal activity to us as any information we receive helps us to carry out further enforcement and related operations.”