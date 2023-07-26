Ashish Sachdev Nahar. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Detectives will be returning to Jubilee Park in Bedford tomorrow (Thursday) to carry out a renewed appeal one month after Ashish Sachdev Nahar was stabbed to death.

Officers will be speaking to people in the park to see if anyone remembers anything about the evening of Thursday, June 29, when the 25-year-old was discovered in the park in Canvin Way. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem found the cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart. A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “While a teenager has been charged, this remains an active investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about Mr Nahar’s tragic death.

“We’ll have officers in the park between 8pm and 9pm handing out leaflets and speaking to anyone who might have been in the area at the time of this incident. Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, could prove vital in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Mr Nahar’s mother previously released a statement describing him as a "cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him". She added: “Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly."

A 46-year-old woman remains on bail on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

If you saw or know anything that could assist the investigation, contact police by calling 101 quoting Operation Version, or report online via the Major Incident Public Portal.