16-year-old boy charged with murder of man stabbed to death in Bedford's Jubilee Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Jubilee Park in Bedford.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Luton Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday) charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ashish Sachdev Nahar of Owen Close, Kempston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Nahar’s mother, Anita Nahar, paid tribute to him in a statement on behalf of the family: "Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25. Ashish was a cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory.

Ashish Sachdev Nahar

"Knife crime is sick and needs to stop. More action needs to be taken against those carrying weapons and more support for the victim's family."Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly."

Police were called to the park in Canvin Way at around 8.45pm on Thursday (June 29)

Mr Nahar was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 20s who was arrested on Friday was later released with no further action. A 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: "We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or may have heard some information over the weekend.

"I would urge anyone who might be able to assist the investigation to come forward to help us bring those responsible to justice."

If you saw or know anything that could assist the investigation, contact police by calling 101 quoting Operation Version, or report online.

Advertisement

Advertisement