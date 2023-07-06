Police carry out weapons sweep at Jubilee Park in Bedford after fatal stabbing

Ashish Sachdev Nahar died of a single stab wound to the heart

Police have carried out a weapons sweep at Jubilee Park in Bedford after a fatal stabbing.

Ashish Sachdev Nahar, 25, of Owen Close, Kempston, was stabbed at the park in Canvin Way on Thursday (June 29).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Nahar was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart.

Police carry out a weapons sweep at Jubilee Park

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with his murder.

He is due to enter a plea at Luton Crown Court on September 21.

But while police say no weapons were found during yesterday’s (Wednesday) search, people will continue to see a “significant” police presence in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, the community police team will be at the car park at Moulton Avenue at 6pm for an engagement event.

Residents are invited to share any concerns or information they have at the event.