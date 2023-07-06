News you can trust since 1845
Police carry out weapons sweep at Jubilee Park in Bedford after fatal stabbing

Ashish Sachdev Nahar died of a single stab wound to the heart
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Police have carried out a weapons sweep at Jubilee Park in Bedford after a fatal stabbing.

Ashish Sachdev Nahar, 25, of Owen Close, Kempston, was stabbed at the park in Canvin Way on Thursday (June 29).

Mr Nahar was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart.

Police carry out a weapons sweep at Jubilee ParkPolice carry out a weapons sweep at Jubilee Park
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with his murder.

He is due to enter a plea at Luton Crown Court on September 21.

But while police say no weapons were found during yesterday’s (Wednesday) search, people will continue to see a “significant” police presence in the coming days and weeks.

Today, the community police team will be at the car park at Moulton Avenue at 6pm for an engagement event.

Residents are invited to share any concerns or information they have at the event.

The community policing team said: “Op Escapades is an intelligence led operation that is focused on serious youth violence and so we have additional officers on duty every single day over the summer months to target those locations and those people who continue to harm our community.”