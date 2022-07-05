Brave brickies saved two men after explosion at Redwood Grove in Bedford

Two brave brickies have told how they saved two men from a blazing block of flats after a huge gas explosion.

Michael Moxam, 45, and Mark Waggott, 37, were the first on the scene after the explosion at Redwood Grove in Bedford.

The heroic pair said they arrived to find one man in his 20s unconscious on the ground after he is thought to have jumped from a second-floor window.

Redwood Grove

Another witness told ITV that the man was "projected" by the explosion from his flat, which is around 50 metres from a primary school.

Michael said: "We drove over the bridge at around 9.40am and saw the smoke. We couldn't hear any ambulances or fire engines so we went in to make sure everyone was OK.

"We found one man in his 50s and one man in his 20s who had jumped out of a second-floor window. It was pandemonium.

"The younger guy was face-down and unconscious. The other was screaming in agony with blood on his arm. I think he'd broken his hip."

Michael said they pulled the man in his 50s away from the building as they feared a further explosion at the building's mains gas point.

The fire engulfed the entire building and caused a large section of the roof to collapse, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Mark said: "The heat of the flames was on you when you tried to pull them away. I was hearing crackles and bangs. We were worried about another explosion. In that situation you don't think of nothing but helping people.

"The explosion had blown up the building. The bricks had blown out and you could see inside. There was a lot of smoke and flames.

"A guy said two little girls were in the building but we couldn't get inside. We passed the message on when the firefighters arrived.

"The older guy went in an air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The other guy, who injured his shoulder, went to Bedford Hospital."

Neighbours as far as 200 metres from the block of flats reported feeling the blast of the gas explosion.

One person is confirmed to have died in the fire and a number of others remain unaccounted for, with police working alongside partner agencies to establish people’s safety.

A further three people were taken to hospital, including one who was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with serious leg injuries.

This includes a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the explosion. Given the complexity of the scene, this is expected to take some time.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will continue to remain at the scene working alongside Bedfordshire Police and other partners.

An emergency assistance centre has been set up at The John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.

People are being asked to arrange their own accommodation if possible, but council housing officers are available at the emergency assistance centre to give advice and Bedford Borough Council can arrange accommodation if people are unable to do so.

Police have also set up an information centre for people to get in touch, report any concerns or find out about family members.