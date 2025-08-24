A video shows Bedford residents rushing to help a hot air balloon land, as it narrowly avoids crashing into homes.

Footage shows the moment a hot air balloon narrowly avoided crashing into homes as it made an emergency landing in a street - landing safely in the road.

Residents rushed to help steer the balloon away from roofs on Bower Street in Bedford around 9.30am on August 23.

The Variohm Components-branded balloon began plunging to the ground while attempting to land in nearby Russell Park.

Hot air balloon narrowly avoids crashing into homes on Bower Street, Bedford. | Sian Marie King / SWNS

Sian Marie King caught the moment her partner Sam used a guide rope to bring the balloon to the ground.

She said: "I think the conditions were really still with not a lot of wind, so it lost momentum I think.

"The guys said my partner Sam saved their bacon. It was very, very close to a real disaster."

The British Balloon and Airship Club confirmed the balloon "landed without incident", adding that everyone was "OK".

Emma Firman, who also filmed the landing, said it "was the most incredible scene" as she thought it was "going to hit the roof tops, then the cars and wires".