Bedford council refuses to reveal property deals - which were already public

Bedford Borough Council has spent months refusing to release details of three property deals – even though the information was quietly shared with a parish council just two weeks after the decisions were signed off.

Bedford’s mayor approved three executive decisions (1769, 1770 and 1771) on November 22, 2024 to purchase three properties for use as temporary accommodation.

Since then, repeated requests from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) for the accompanying reports to explain the decisions have been refused, with officers claiming they were “confidential” under rules designed to protect commercially sensitive negotiations.

But in December, Bromham Parish Council was told some of the details the borough council said it could not disclose.

The meeting’s minutes record that the borough council had invested £6.5 million into temporary accommodation, acquiring 31 self-contained apartments.

The properties include:

52 Chandos Street (1769) – 10 two-bedroom family apartments, projected savings £248,124 a year

34 Alexandra Road (1770)– 12 units for individuals and families, saving £325,781 a year

St John’s Terrace (1771) – 9 two-bedroom apartments, saving £228,528 a year.

Together, the council expected to save more than £800,000 a year compared with hotel accommodation, with the potential for a 40 per cent discount on the Chandos Street purchase if national funding criteria were met.

Despite this information being placed on public record in December, the council continued to refuse to publish the reports, even after the LDRS submitted a formal complaint.

The complaint asked whether a public summary of each decision exists, and if so, where it can be accessed; what specific elements of each decision were considered exempt and on what grounds; and whether the council will consider releasing a non-exempt version or redacted summary of the decision reports to ensure transparency.

But the council insisted that the reports were not for publication due to the “commercially sensitive nature” of the information

Under the Local Government (Access to Information) Act 1985, councils must publish a written summary of the business conducted in private, leaving out only the parts that are legally exempt.

Instead, the borough added the word “confidential” to the decision notices only after questions were asked, and has since refused to release even redacted versions of the reports.

The council was asked why it steadfastly refused to share any information on these property purchases when the information that would usually be exempt or confidential was already in the public domain.

But it did not respond at the time of publication.