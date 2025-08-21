New playful outdoor adventure trails launch across Bedford parks for families to enjoy - celebrating local author Julia Jarman

Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) is proud to launch four new adventure trails for children and families as part of the Bedford Borough Council’s Year of Reading 2025 – all inspired by the much-loved Ben & Bella books created by Bedford author, Julia Jarman.

From Friday 22nd August, children can explore the stories behind four of Julia’s books by visiting either Bedford Park, Mowsbury Park, Russell Park or Bedford Central Library where they will encounter trails that take them on an exploration – following markers that tell the story of one of Ben & Bella’s famous imaginary adventures!

The trails feature Julia Jarman’s incredible stories from classics such as Big Red Bath and Big Yellow Digger including the vibrant pictures from the books’ illustrator, Adrian Reynolds.

The interactive trails are accompanied by a free Activity Guidebook (available from the Central Library or one of the kiosks/cafes at each park location) and a digital QR code links people to the trail maps and locations from each site – making the trails easy to access and follow from whichever location you choose to start from. The guides also feature interactive quizzes for families to enjoy.

A trail marker in Mowsbury Park, Bedford

One of the trails is inside Bedford Central Library where Julia Jarman’s book, Big Bouncy Bed, is celebrated in a new cosy corner. A great new place for children to read their Ben & Bella books with a few cuddly friends to play with there too.

Each trail is ‘standalone’, meaning people can enjoy each one individually. However, the first 200 children who complete all the adventures can visit Bedford Central Library where the staff have a surprise – a free prize book! They just need to collect the brass rubbings from each location in their Activity Guidebooks and show them to Library staff to collect their gift.

Elaine Midgley, Director of BCA said, “We’re proud to support Bedford Borough Council’s mission to make reading joyful, accessible, and part of everyday life – in libraries, parks, and imaginations through this project for their Year of Reading. We’re so lucky to have such a wonderful children’s author, Julia Jarman, resident in Bedford and her characters.

Ben & Bella are already a big part of many families’ lives through her stories. These trails offer a great way to inspire families to both get reading and get active outdoors at the same time - enjoying Bedford’s incredible outdoor spaces.”

View of the Big Red Bath bench at Bedford Park

Julia Jarman, author, said, “I am THRILLED with the Ben and Bella trails, delighted that they’ll bring active pleasure to young readers. I can’t wait to see families enjoy these new trails and explore these stories in a new way”.

To launch the new trails over the August bank holiday weekend, local children’s performer Kaye Mahoney (who has produced the trails on behalf of BCA), will be hosting events at each park location. Families are encouraged to come down and meet Kaye Leidoskope as she tells stories alongside free craft activities and face-painting.

Fri 22nd Aug @ Bedford Park 1pm - 4pm: launch of the Big Red Bath trail with face-painting, story-telling.

Sat 23rd Aug @ Russell Park 10am - 1pm: launch of the Big Blue Train trail with storytelling & junk-model train-making

Author Julia Jarman

Sun 24th Aug @ Mowsbury Park 10am - 1pm: storytelling & Digger party where children can ride a digger.

The Big Bouncy Bed trail and cosy corner will be open throughout the weekend during the Library’s usual opening hours.

At Bedford Park a new bench is being installed inspired by Julia Jarman’s story – Big Bed Bath and created by Bedford sculptor, Paul Pibworth. The Big Red Bath Bench promises to be a new selfie spot for sure – offering a place for families to rest after their trail adventure.

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families, Children’s Services at Bedford Borough Council, said, “Whether it’s a leisurely walk through a leafy park or a fun day out in a community space, these new trails offer a unique opportunity to bring Julia’s stories to life in a playful, hands-on way. I really hope families can enjoy spotting characters, following story-inspired paths, and spending quality time together. This is a great addition to the Bedford Borough’s Year of Reading which we hope will foster early literacy skills and a lifelong love of reading.”

A trail head marker in Russell Park, Bedford

This project is commissioned by Bedford Borough Council for their Year of Reading 2025 and supported with additional funding from Arts Council England. The trail markers and Activity Guidebook are developed by Brilliant Trails.