New B&M store to open next week in former Bedford Marks & Spencer building

Once it was a pub, for many years it was a Marks & Spencer - but now the iconic Bedford building on the corner of Midland Road and Harpur Street will be home to B&M.

Since M&S closed its doors in May 2019, the building has sat empty and been a depressing reminder to shoppers.

But now B&M is creating 50 jobs by opening its third store in Bedford.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new store in Bedford on Midland Road and look forward to welcoming customers through its doors.

“It is great that we have been able to bring our third store to the area and create many job opportunities for local people.”

The discount retailer will officially opening its doors at 9am on Saturday, December 4.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health and beauty and homeware.

The iconic former M&S in Bedford (N Chadwick)