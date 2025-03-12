The secret's out: The Bedford villages being dubbed 'the new Cotswolds'
According to the Mail Online, more and more city slickers are flocking here to buy cheaper houses and delight in our green and pleasant land.
Special mention of villages Bromham, Sharnbrook, Harrold and Turvey is made, with the article saying slowly but surely, we are becoming 'the new Cotswolds'.
And we even have the advantage of being closer to London – in your face, old Cotswolds.
Frequent Bedford Today readers will already know the likes of Sharnbrook, Bromham and Turvey always top our most expensive neighbourhood roundups, so it’s hardly a surprise.
Plus we have the star pulling power of Sharnbrook resident Hugh Laurie.
The Mail Online also chats to Cathy Clark, from Bedford’s Lane & Holmes estate agents, who praises our plentiful thatched-roof stone cottages, chocolate box village churches, and cosy country pubs – she’s not wrong.