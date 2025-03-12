The secret's out: The Bedford villages being dubbed 'the new Cotswolds'

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Clockwise from top left, Harrold, Bromham, Sharnbrook and Turveyplaceholder image
Clockwise from top left, Harrold, Bromham, Sharnbrook and Turvey
Well, well, well, what do you know? It looks like Bedford’s surrounding villages are earning themselves something of a reputation.

According to the Mail Online, more and more city slickers are flocking here to buy cheaper houses and delight in our green and pleasant land.

Special mention of villages Bromham, Sharnbrook, Harrold and Turvey is made, with the article saying slowly but surely, we are becoming 'the new Cotswolds'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And we even have the advantage of being closer to Londonin your face, old Cotswolds.

Frequent Bedford Today readers will already know the likes of Sharnbrook, Bromham and Turvey always top our most expensive neighbourhood roundups, so it’s hardly a surprise.

Plus we have the star pulling power of Sharnbrook resident Hugh Laurie.

The Mail Online also chats to Cathy Clark, from Bedford’s Lane & Holmes estate agents, who praises our plentiful thatched-roof stone cottages, chocolate box village churches, and cosy country pubs – she’s not wrong.

Related topics:BedfordLondon
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice