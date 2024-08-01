Bedfordshire site manager named as best in the country for quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Site Manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Willow Grove development in Wixams has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Nigel Callahan (40) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

Having worked for Barratt Homes for 11 years, Nigel was promoted to Site Manager at Willow Grove in January and received his first Pride in the Job Award shortly after.

Nigel said: “When I first realised I had won this award I was lost for words. It takes a lot of passion and effort to run a development effectively, and receiving recognition like this is testament to everyone’s dedication to Willow Grove.

“I have been a Site Manager at other developments for four years and have previously been part of winning teams earlier in my career, but this is the first Pride in the Job award I have received.

“The success at the development is very much a team effort, and so there are many people to thank, no more so than my assistant Mateusz Kubisz. Our growing relationship with our amazing contractors also deserves recognition, and everyone else who makes Willow Grove the amazing place to live it is.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re so proud of Nigel for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Willow Grove and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year Barratt Homes also achieved a Five-Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a Five-Star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

