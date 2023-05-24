This incredible picture shows Bromham Bridge in the 1890s as new development pays tribute

Just take a look at this picture from the 1890s – what a landmark.

The Bromham Bridge – which dates back 1,000 years – has been an inspiration for artists and designers for centuries.

Bromham Bridge c1890

And not to be outdone, designers at Davidsons Homes have created an unusual undulating wall at the entrance to its Biddenham Park development near Bedford – taking inspiration from the ancient monument which is mentioned in records as far back as 1224 AD.

The family-owned housing company has even used a similar light-coloured stone as the bridge for its wall, so it’s as close as possible to the original.

James Burnham, managing director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We have always referred to ourselves, not just as housebuilders, but as placemakers.

"We realise our developments should fit into the local landscape and enhance communities. That’s why, we couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this – to build an entrance which takes inspiration from a much-loved local landmark.

Davidsons Homes’ new wall, paying homage to Bromham Bridge

“Our designers, and in particular Senior Architectural Technician Scott Chamberlain, have spent days researching the bridge’s history and unearthing fascinating bits of information which have helped them to create our own design.”

He went on to say: “We really hope local people will see and appreciate this nod to the area’s history, and that in time, the wall will become a much-loved landmark in itself too.”

The first show home at Biddenham Park near Bedford is set to open this summer.