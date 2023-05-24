News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

This incredible picture shows Bromham Bridge in the 1890s as new development pays tribute

New Biddenham Park entrance gives nod to historic bridge
By Clare Turner
Published 24th May 2023, 17:05 BST

Just take a look at this picture from the 1890s – what a landmark.

The Bromham Bridge – which dates back 1,000 years – has been an inspiration for artists and designers for centuries.

Read More
Watch incredible old footage of Bedford town centre in the 60s
Bromham Bridge c1890Bromham Bridge c1890
Bromham Bridge c1890
Most Popular

And not to be outdone, designers at Davidsons Homes have created an unusual undulating wall at the entrance to its Biddenham Park development near Bedford – taking inspiration from the ancient monument which is mentioned in records as far back as 1224 AD.

The family-owned housing company has even used a similar light-coloured stone as the bridge for its wall, so it’s as close as possible to the original.

James Burnham, managing director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We have always referred to ourselves, not just as housebuilders, but as placemakers.

"We realise our developments should fit into the local landscape and enhance communities. That’s why, we couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this – to build an entrance which takes inspiration from a much-loved local landmark.

Davidsons Homes’ new wall, paying homage to Bromham BridgeDavidsons Homes’ new wall, paying homage to Bromham Bridge
Davidsons Homes’ new wall, paying homage to Bromham Bridge

“Our designers, and in particular Senior Architectural Technician Scott Chamberlain, have spent days researching the bridge’s history and unearthing fascinating bits of information which have helped them to create our own design.”

He went on to say: “We really hope local people will see and appreciate this nod to the area’s history, and that in time, the wall will become a much-loved landmark in itself too.”

The first show home at Biddenham Park near Bedford is set to open this summer.

Visit here for more info

Bromham Bridge as it is todayBromham Bridge as it is today
Bromham Bridge as it is today
Related topics:Bedford