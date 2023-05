Check out this cool video on YouTube

The video shows what Bedford looked like in the 60s

The video on YouTube shows what our streets looked like over 50 years ago.

Posted by Britain On Film, you can clearly see the Greyfriars roundabout – complete with water and mini fountain – as well as the bus station, Alexandra Place and what was County Hall – now Borough Hall.

Question is, has Bedford gotten better or worse, do you think?