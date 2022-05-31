Multicultural Jubilee Parade and free festival to be held in Bedford this weekend

The parade, led by Critical Mass to promote better cycling infrastructure in the town, will start at 2pm on June 4 from Tesco in Midland Road and finish at Queen’s Park Community Orchard, with everyone invited to dress up and join in the fun.

A free festival from 3pm to 6pm will follow with activities for children, Capoeira demonstrations along with local food and business stalls.

There will also be performances from local dancers, choirs and up and coming artists.

Children will use petals, leaves and fabric to create the The Bouquet of Unity which will feature in the parade

The event has been made possible thanks to Bedford Creative Arts (BCA), Queen’s Park Community Organisation (QPCO), LUMA Community CIC and Utopia Mas UK who have collaborated to develop flower inspired costumes and an art installation especially for the parade.

Elaine Midgley, director of Bedford Creative Arts, said: “This is a lovely project, delivered in partnership with Queen’s Park Community Organisation, that gives us an opportunity to work with a professional artist and residents on creating unique ideas for a memorable weekend. What better way to show community unity than through a bouquet of flowers created by local children.”

Marie-Ange Comerford-Raillon, secretary of QPCO, added: “This is the fourth parade we have organised and we love showcasing the diversity of Bedford.

“This will also be a special moment for Ralley Rahman and myself as we’ve been invited to attend the Queen’s Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace on the same day as our event. This is in recognition of the work we have done in the last 10 years. We are very excited.”

Eric Masih, chair of QPCO, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, most families will struggle over half-term to entertain their children. Our event is not commercially driven and is not about making a profit but to get the communities together and have a good time.”

For more details visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @QPCOBEDFORD and use the hashtag #QPCO4jubilee to share photos and videos of the event.