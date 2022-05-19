Jubilee celebrations start today in Bedford

Some right royal Jubilee fun starts in Bedford today (May 19) as the council’s Jubilee Trail is officially open.

A dozen crowns have been hidden in windows for families to find while exploring the town centre.

The trail will run until Thursday, June 9 and you can download a map online.

While you’re in town, why not visit Gunns Bakery and try out a special Jubilee Clanger – a festive variation on the Bedfordshire classic.

Bedford Central Library will be hosting events.

At 11.30am on May 25 you can listen to an illustrated talk on royal visits to Bedford by local historian Maurice Nicholson. He’ll also be giving a talk on royal occasions in the town on June 9 at 11.30am.

From 11am to 1pm on June 1 items from the Heritage Collection with a royal theme will be on display at an open morning.

There are also lots of free craft activities for children to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee during half term across local libraries, as well as ‘Postcards to the Queen’.

Under 12s can pick up blank ‘Postcards to the Queen’ from Bedford borough Libraries, write or draw a message and pop it into one of the special Jubilee post-boxes in any library from May 27.

The winning postcard from each library will be shared on social media, and the winners will each receive a Love Bedford Voucher to spend in the town centre. Prizes have been donated by BedfordBID.

On Thursday, June 2, Bedford will be joining in the nationwide and international beacon lighting. The Beacon on Castle Mound will be lit on Thursday 2 June at 9.45pm, and this is free to attend.

Earlier in the day the Higgins Bedford is hosting a Platinum Jubilee craft activity – which will also run on June 3.

Then on June 4, there will be a Jubilee Makers’ Market in Riverside Square from 10am to 3.30pm, with hand-crafted and eco-friendly products to buy.

BedfordBID is also running a Jubilee Window Dressing Competition, with town centre venues invited to take part – why not check out the displays and vote for your favourite?

Everyone who votes will be entered into a prize draw and could win £50 of Love Bedford vouchers.

There is also still time to apply for a road closure if you are planning to have a street party for the Jubilee. The council has waived the usual administration fee – but you’ll need to be quick because applications should be submitted by May 22.

Find out more about the events on the council’s website.