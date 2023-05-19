Former fire station in Bedford's Mill Street gets spruced up with this old image

It’s while work is carried out behind the scenes

Look at this great old image.

It’s a vinyl print of the former fire station in Bedford’s Mill Street in action – and it’s being used on the council-owned site while work is carried out behind the scenes to refresh the unit.

Old fire station in Mill Street

Funded by the former mayor Dave Hodgson’s Town Centre Priority Fund, the historical images should cover the windows temporarily.

Councillor Henry Vann said: “This was a great project to sign off as town centre portfolio holder and it is great to see the project come to fruition.

"It looks amazing – and celebrates the history and heritage of Bedford town centre, using this old image of the fire station in action.