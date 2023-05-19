News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Former fire station in Bedford's Mill Street gets spruced up with this old image

It’s while work is carried out behind the scenes

By Clare Turner
Published 19th May 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:53 BST

Look at this great old image.

It’s a vinyl print of the former fire station in Bedford’s Mill Street in action – and it’s being used on the council-owned site while work is carried out behind the scenes to refresh the unit.

Read More
Watch incredible old footage of Bedford town centre in the 60s
Old fire station in Mill StreetOld fire station in Mill Street
Old fire station in Mill Street

Funded by the former mayor Dave Hodgson’s Town Centre Priority Fund, the historical images should cover the windows temporarily.

Most Popular

Councillor Henry Vann said: “This was a great project to sign off as town centre portfolio holder and it is great to see the project come to fruition.

"It looks amazing – and celebrates the history and heritage of Bedford town centre, using this old image of the fire station in action.

"We had plans to bring this back into use – so we look forward to the new administration delivering on this project to bring shops back into use.”

Related topics:Bedford