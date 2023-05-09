News you can trust since 1845
Dementia community in Bedford celebrates King's coronation

There were coronation platters, Sweet Caroline and Rule Britannia

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:42 BST

It takes more than a few rain showers to dampen the spirits of the Tibbs Dementia Community.

After a last-minute change of venue from Mowsbury Park to St Andrew's Church Hall, residents turned out in force to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The Tibbs Coronation Party at St Andrew's Church HallThe Tibbs Coronation Party at St Andrew's Church Hall
The Tibbs Coronation Party at St Andrew's Church Hall

Over 150 people showed up, complete with crowns, Union Jack waistcoats and flags.

While they tucked into their coronation platter, guests enjoyed The Da Capo String Ensemble, with a tribute to Faulty Towers as well as a James Bond Medley.

They were followed by the Tibbs regular music makers – Andy, Geoff, Joy, Pauline and Sue – providing well over an hour of pop covers and dance hall classics.

And if that wasn’t enough – the fun continued with everyone up and dancing to Sweet Caroline and Don’t Stop Me Now before rounding off the afternoon with renditions of Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Auld Lang Syne.

