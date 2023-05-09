It takes more than a few rain showers to dampen the spirits of the Tibbs Dementia Community.

After a last-minute change of venue from Mowsbury Park to St Andrew's Church Hall, residents turned out in force to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The Tibbs Coronation Party at St Andrew's Church Hall

Over 150 people showed up, complete with crowns, Union Jack waistcoats and flags.

While they tucked into their coronation platter, guests enjoyed The Da Capo String Ensemble, with a tribute to Faulty Towers as well as a James Bond Medley.

They were followed by the Tibbs regular music makers – Andy, Geoff, Joy, Pauline and Sue – providing well over an hour of pop covers and dance hall classics.