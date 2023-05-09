PICTURE GALLERY: Bedford street in Prime Ministers wows with coronation party
Children got the chance to colour in a huge Union Jack
By Clare Turner
Published 9th May 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:45 BST
Communities across Bedford got into the party spirit to celebrate the King’s coronation.
Although he was officially crowned King Charles III on Saturday (May 6), most streets in the town celebrated the next day or bank holiday Monday.
One of which was Palmerston Street which organised a street party on the Sunday.
Residents shared food and hosted activities for the children including colouring in a giant Union Jack, pin the crown on the king and making red, white and blue pom-poms.
Resident Sara Turner said: “We had an amazing day. The sun was out, incredible food and a great community spirit. What more could you ask for?”
