News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
The street party in Palmerston StreetThe street party in Palmerston Street
The street party in Palmerston Street

PICTURE GALLERY: Bedford street in Prime Ministers wows with coronation party

Children got the chance to colour in a huge Union Jack

By Clare Turner
Published 9th May 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:45 BST

Communities across Bedford got into the party spirit to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Although he was officially crowned King Charles III on Saturday (May 6), most streets in the town celebrated the next day or bank holiday Monday.

One of which was Palmerston Street which organised a street party on the Sunday.

Residents shared food and hosted activities for the children including colouring in a giant Union Jack, pin the crown on the king and making red, white and blue pom-poms.

Resident Sara Turner said: “We had an amazing day. The sun was out, incredible food and a great community spirit. What more could you ask for?”

Getting into the party spirit

1. .

Getting into the party spirit Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
There was a whole host of events at the party for children

2. .

There was a whole host of events at the party for children Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
At least the weather stayed dry

3. .

At least the weather stayed dry Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
It wouldn't be a party without cake

4. .

It wouldn't be a party without cake Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BedfordCharles IIIResidents