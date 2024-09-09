Closed for September: Is the next series of Bridgerton being filmed at Bedfordshire's Wrest Park?

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:01 BST
Wrest Park (Picture: English Heritage)placeholder image
Wrest Park (Picture: English Heritage)
If you’re hoping for a nosey around Wrest Park this month, you’re out of luck.

The Mansion House and grounds will be closed until September 24 for filming – but what could it be? The next series of Bridgerton? A satire like The Death of Stalin? Or maybe a period Hollywood movie like Elizabeth?

Anyway, English Heritage is keeping tight lipped about it.

A spokesman told us: “Unfortunately, we are unable for contractual reasons to disclose what filming is taking place at Wrest in September. Although the Mansion House and grounds will be closed until September 24, visitors will still be able to access the shop, playground, and café on September 7- 9, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

"We apologise to visitors for any disruption. As a charity, English Heritage puts any income generated from activities such as private hire of our properties back into maintaining and preserving the historic sites in our care so they can be enjoyed by future generations.”

I guess we’ll have to watch this space…

