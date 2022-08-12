My baby saved my life: Bedford mum-to-be in warning after carbon monoxide shock

A pregnant woman is warning other would-be-mums to double check their boilers after a near miss at her Bedford home.

Michela Andreana attended her 36-week antenatal appointment at Bedford Hospital to ensure mother and baby were healthy.

But during the appointment, midwife Jo Duke discovered Michela’s carbon monoxide (CO) level was more than 10 – as a non-smoker, she should have had a reading of below five parts per million (ppm).

Midwife Jo Duke and Michela Andreana

Jo advised the expectant mum there might be an issue with her boilers at home.

Wasting no time – Michela got a professional to thoroughly check them, only to discover there was in fact a carbon monoxide leak in her house.

Michela said: “I was in shock. If it wasn’t for the CO test, it could have been a very different story for my baby and me. My baby saved my life.”

She added: “I am so glad that Jo – my wonderful midwife – did the test otherwise I would have carried on oblivious.

"A CO test is absolutely fundamental – it causes no harm and takes only 15 seconds. If you are pregnant then I urge you to get it done to ensure you and your baby are safe.”

Carbon monoxide monitoring during pregnancy is an effective way of ensuring a healthy pregnancy.

Babies exposed to high levels of CO during pregnancy are at risk of stillbirth, low birth weight, premature birth, and miscarriage.