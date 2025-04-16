Wootton Upper School Alumni reunite to celebrate 50th anniversary
With a proud tradition in the performing arts, it has announced that the first anniversary event will be a concert by alumni who attended Wootton over the years.
Saturday, September 27 will see singers, musicians and other performers come together for a unique one-night-only show. The concert is being organised by a committee that includes past Heads of Music and professional musician graduates, including Ian Smith and Tom Syson.
Executive Headteacher Mark Lehain said, “since opening in 1975 thousands and thousands of people have attended Wootton before going on to adult life all across the country and even the world.
“Our 50th is a wonderful way for everyone to reconnect with one another. We’ve already had nearly 2000 people join the ‘Wootton Alumni’ Facebook group and share stories and photos from their time here. We’d love to hear from even more, so that we can keep them updated on the school today and our future plans.”
Alumni who wish to perform at the anniversary concert can express their interest here: https://forms.office.com/e/y1XT82g8sr
They can also register their details for updates at www.woottonupper.co.uk/alumni and join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1858475394967960
Other events planned so far include an Open Afternoon where people can take a trip down memory lane visiting the school, and a classic-style school disco in the sports hall, so people can relive the pop hits and dance moves of their youth.