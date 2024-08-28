Veteran cyclists from Bedford going the distance for dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two veteran Bedford cyclists are setting out on a 1,000-mile adventure to raise money for Tibbs Dementia Foundation.

Manfred Saenger and Ian Stirk from the Rotary Club of Bedford Park will set out from Land’s End in Cornwall on September 1 and cycle 1,009 miles to John O’Groats in Scotland in 14 days. They will average 72 miles a day, with a total ascent of 55,310ft.

That’s no mean feat for a pair of cyclists in their 70s, but Manfred, who lives in Biddenham, and Ian from Oakley, are backing a new Tibbs initiative to provide strength and balance sessions for people with dementia who are frail and most at risk of falls. They involve a range of exercises to gradually build strength and muscle tone in the lower limbs as well as balance and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are fortunate to be fit enough to take on a challenge like this, and to help people with Dementia to walk more safely and for longer,” said Ian. “For them, even a short walk to the shops can be a huge challenge.”

Manfred (Left) and Ian on a training run near Oundle.

“This is another excellent initiative from Tibbs, who do so much for Bedford’s Dementia community “

To help Tibbs cover the cost of qualified staff, venue hire and equipment, Manfred and Ian are on the lookout for sponsors. If you would like to help, you can find out more and donate online at https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/lejog2024.

You can learn more about Tibbs Dementia at https://tibbsdementia.co.uk

For updates before and during the ride, follow Manfred and Ian on Facebook. Search for “LEJOG for Tibbs 2024” or follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563464065978