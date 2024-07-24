UK Truck & Plant Group triumphs at Bedford Raft Race for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a spirited display of camaraderie and community spirit, the UK Truck & Plant Group once again took to the waters of the River Great Ouse in the biannual Bedford Raft Race organised by the Rotary Club of Bedford Park.

This beloved event, which draws crowds of up to 10,000 people, pits home-made rafts crewed by teams of up to eight rowers against each other in qualifying heats and a grand finale.

Reclaiming the “Best Dressed Raft” Title

The mission was clear: reclaim the coveted title of “Best Dressed Raft.” The team, led by Company Director Ash Weller and Weller Motorsport Brisca Stock Car driver Matty Allman, donned nicknamed t-shirts donated by Essential Workwear and set sail with determination. Their raft, a ‘family’ vacation in a Fiat Professional Motorhome, turned heads as it glided through the water.

UK Truck & Plant Group, Fiat Professional Motorhome, Best Dressed Raft 2024

Charity at the Heart of the Race

But this race wasn’t just about winning accolades. The UK Truck & Plant Group participated to support a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event go to Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends, ensuring that their efforts have a positive impact beyond the finish line. Donations are still being accepted, check out their social media platforms for the link.

A Festive Atmosphere

Spectators lined the riverbanks, cheering on the competing teams. The sun peeked through the clouds, casting a warm glow on the colourful rafts. Laughter, camaraderie, and the thrill of friendly competition filled the air.

And the Winner Is…

As the rafts crossed the finish line, the judges deliberated. When the announcement came, it was met with cheers: the UK Truck & Plant Group had reclaimed the title of “Best Dressed Raft”. Their commitment to charity and their creative flair had paid off. Ash says, “Hell of a race team, couldn’t do it without them all!”

A Tradition of Excellence

This victory adds to the UK Truck & Plant Group’s legacy of community engagement. Known for their fully qualified, DVSA-approved mechanics who handle repairs and inspections for all types of fleet vehicles, company cars, excavators, plant, and tractors. Recently they have become a Fiat Professional Authorised workshop, specialising in Motorhomes, Camper Vans and Commercial Fleet. Constantly adding to their long list of skills, the group continues to make a positive impact both on and off the road.

