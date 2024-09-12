Major veterinary industry congress to take place in Bedfordshire

One of the UK’s leading animal hospitals is set to welcome veterinary professionals to its renowned industry congress.

Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, is hosting its 2024 Congress at The Forest Centre, Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Saturday, September 28.

The event will have streams for vets and nurses, with each including six lectures on different topics from neurology to dentistry, along with guest speaker Hannah Donovan from Donovan Veterinary Behaviour, discussing behaviour in practice.

There will also be a speaker from Davies’ charity of the year Vetlife, which provides emotional, financial and mental health support to the UK veterinary community and their families.

Davies hospital director Ben Orton said: “This is a high-level CPD and networking event aimed at our colleagues in the veterinary industry with a raft of advice and insight from some of the leading specialists here at Davies.

“Some of the topics covered include internal medicine, with EBVS European specialist in small animal internal medicine Katherine Clarkegiving her expert opinion on chronic enteropathies with a focus on antibiotic prescribing.

“Head of anaesthesia Frances Downing will focus on anaesthesia and feline cardiomyopathies while head of physiotherapy Diane Messum will discuss a holistic approach to the osteoarthritis patient, so there will be plenty of stimulating and challenging content.”

The day-long event begins at 8.30am with arrival drinks and pastries before the morning session, which runs from 9am to 1.20pm.

After an hour’s break for lunch and networking, the afternoon session will run from 2.20pm to 5pm.

That will be followed by a complimentary hog roast and further networking opportunities to round off a valuable and comprehensive CPD experience.

To register visit www.vetspecialists.co.uk/davies-congress-2024.