High Sheriff opens innovative memory suite at Wixams care home

A Wixams care home has opened an innovative new 'memory suite' dedicated to supporting residents living with dementia with help from the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire.

High Sheriff Bav Shah cut the ribbon at the new space at Elstow Manor Care Home on Bedford Road, which offers 23 beds and is dedicated to a holistic approach to dementia care that honours each person's individuality.

Bav said: "I am honoured to cut the ribbon and celebrate this special moment. Elstow Manor offers a lovely home, and it's lovely to be able to visit, meet the team, and talk about their work. The home is an important part of our community."

Also attending the grand opening were Elstow Manor residents, family and friends as well as members of the local community.

Evelyn Tredget, aged 92, said: "It was lovely to see so many people celebrate the new suite and talk about our wonderful community. I have many friends here, and there is always a lot happening."

During the event, guests were able to tour the new suite and enjoy music performed by young harpist 16-year-old student Rory Piper as well as local pianist Ben Groom.

Customer Relations Manager Val Foley said: "It was an amazing event. We would like to thank the High Sheriff for making the day so special and to all our guests for taking such a keen interest in our work.

"In the new memory suite, residents will see our commitment to shifting the focus away from emphasising the losses people with dementia may experience towards a more holistic and balanced approach.

"Rather than concentrating solely on 'dementia,' our focus is on understanding what truly matters to each person we support.

"Our focus is on building upon residents' remaining strengths, helping them maintain their independence for as long as possible while providing support for tasks they can no longer manage independently."