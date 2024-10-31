Daughter’s appeal to help dad who lost everything in fire at his Bedford village home

An appeal has been launched to help a man whose possessions were destroyed in a horror blaze at his Bromham home.

The man luckily escaped the fire which broke out in the early hours of October 12 at his Grange Lane home. It was later confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The appeal has been launched by the victim’s daughter Hayley Dempsey, who lives in New Zealand, but is desperate to help her dad, Chris Dempsey, who has lived at the property for 33 years.

The appeal has so far raised £650 towards a target of £2,000 needed to replace essential items destroyed in the blaze.

Her post on the GoFund Me page states: “Hi, my name is Hayley, I live in NZ and I am trying to help my dad Chris Dempsey who lost everything in a house fire. Dad had no insurance and has lost absolutely everything. He has lived in his home for 33 Years.

“I am looking to raise money so dad can replace the things he lost, obviously large items like lounge suite, fridge, TV are very expensive.”

She later added an update on Facebook: “The Baptist Church in Bromham, is collecting items and donations for dad. If you are able to help in any way please drop off items there.

“Everything is needed including lounge suite, bed, mattress, TV, washing machine, fridge, pots and pans, crockery, cutlery, pantry basics. Any help at all is gratefully received.”

A friend of the family commented: “If anyone can help with anything you can give, he has lost everything. All his life was in that house, now he has nothing. “Please whatever you have, or no longer need you can drop off.”

The house, which is believed to be let by a housing association, has been boarded up since the blaze which gutted the property.

A neighbour at the time, said: "I could see smoke coming from the side of the house, It looked pretty bad and a shock. I was later told an elderly man lived there who luckily escaped, but not sure whether he managed to get out on his own or whether he was rescued by the fire service.”

Donate here if you can help.