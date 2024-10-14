Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly man escaped a major house fire in Grange Lane, Bromham, which was caused by an electrical fault.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning with five fire engines reported at the scene.

The fire service has confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Neighbours say there was concern for the occupant, an elderly man living on his own in what is believed to be a former council property.

The house in Grange Lane, Bromham, was boarded up following a major fire at the weekend (12/10)

One neighbour said: “I was driving home at around 2am and followed two fire engines into Grange Lane and saw a huge fire in a house near the school entrance.

"It looked pretty bad and a shock, as I live in Grange Lane, so it was quite close. Other fire engines followed and I could see smoke coming from the side of the house. “I was later told an elderly man lived there who luckily escaped, but not sure whether he managed to get out on his own or whether he was rescued by the fire service.”

A spokesperson for Beds Fire & Rescue Service, said: “At 1.11am on Saturday crews from Bedford and Leighton Buzzard were called to a fire in a two-storey house fire in Grange Lane, Bromham.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire, fans to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

“The cause of the fire was determined as an electrical fault.”

The house has since been boarded up.