Carol concert full house raises £4k for local charities

When Bedford School chapel opened its doors on Monday 16 December for a magical evening of Christmas carols in aid of charity, the local community responded with typically Bedfordian generosity. All 400 seats were sold, leaving just enough room for over 100 choristers in the Grade II listed chapel.

This unique collaboration between the Rotary Club of Bedford Park and Bedford School brought together Sharnbrook Community Choir and the Bedford Choral Society in a combined performance of both traditional carols and short seasonal choral pieces. The concert opened with Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, setting the scene for an atmospheric performance which many hope will be repeated in the future.

Les Evans, President of Bedford Park Rotary Club, said “What a magnificent evening! The two choirs sang in beautiful harmony, the chapel’s acoustics were excellent, the setting was colourful, and the full audience showed their warm appreciation of the performances. It was an evening to remember”.

“I would like to thank Bedford School for allowing us to use their chapel and the two choirs, Bedford Choral Society and the Sharnbrook Community Choir, for their enthusiastic and exquisite singing. A large number of the members of our Rotary Club worked tirelessly on the day to ensure that all went smoothly”.

The sale of tickets raised over £4,000 which will be donated to Tibbs Dementia Foundation, Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends, and Prostate Cancer Research.