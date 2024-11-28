Breakfast Clangers on Bedfordshire Day

HM Lord-Lieutenant Susan Lousada with Rotary President Les Evans

A local Rotary club flew the Bedfordshire flag when they were joined for breakfast by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, on Bedfordshire Day.

The first ever Bedfordshire Day was held in 2015 and was organised by the Friends of Bedfordshire Society who named November the 28th as the day, being the birthday of John Bunyan: preacher, writer and arguably the region’s most famous son.

Mrs Lousada and her Rotary hosts enjoyed a breakfast of Bedfordshire Clangers- a special breakfast edition comprising bacon, egg and sausage with marmalade baked by Gunns of Sandy. The Clanger is a pasty with a savoury filling at one end and a sweet one at the other. Dating back to at least the 19th century, it was originally made by women for their husbands to take to their agricultural work as a midday meal.