Brain tumour patient recovers from broken back to take on epic cycle challenge for charity

A company director who broke his back after having a violent seizure following surgery to remove a brain tumour is taking on an epic cycling challenge to help find a cure for the devastating disease.

Less than a year after fracturing his spine in several places, Andy Morris, 56, from Bromham, Bedfordshire, is back on is bike and taking part in a 500-mile sponsored relay which will see him and a team of four friends travel the length of the Loire Valley in France.

The father-of-two, who is business development director at Hertfordshire-based Ashe Construction, was recovering from surgery to remove a low-grade meningioma brain tumour when he had the seizure in November 2023. His efforts have already raised £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Andy, sets off tomorrow (Friday 20 September), said: “I got back in the saddle in May this year after a year off due to my symptoms which made being on a bike unsafe. I’ve not ridden a bike for more than an hour or two since breaking my back. I don’t know how I’ll feel during the challenge trying to cycle 60 miles each day, but I’m determined to do my bit.

Andy is taking part in a 500 mile cycle for Brain Tumour Research

“I wasn’t allowed to lift anything or bend forward which meant I had to completely remove myself from any exercise other than physio to help strengthen my body. I’m very used to being active, and part of a running club, so it was hard for me to take time away from exercising.”

Andy had been experiencing vacant seizures and was having tests when an MRI scan found a walnut-sized tumour on his brain. He is monitored with regular scans which show his tumour is stable and he remains on life-long anti seizure medication.

He said: “I consider myself lucky that there are treatment options for the type of brain tumour I have. There is a high chance that my tumour will grow back, and I have learnt that I am on a journey with this diagnosis.

“When I read up on brain tumours, I found out about the great work of Brain Tumour Research and was shocked to learn that just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. That motivated me to help be part of the solution and help raise money and awareness for other patients who face their own diagnosis,” he added.

Andy in hospital

Charlie Allesbrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Andy’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. It’s clear that Andy is passionate about cycling and supporting Brain Tumour Research and we’re delighted he is supporting the cause and sharing his story with us so generously. We’d like to wish Andy well with his ongoing scans and the best of luck with his cycle challenge.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Andy’s Extra Mile Challenge, please visit: www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/andy-s-extra-mile-challenge