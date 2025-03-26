Big-hearted Ampthill care home residents hand over £200 to charity

Generous residents at a care home have provided a bumper donation to their local Rotary Club to help save children’s lives.

The residents at Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, were thrilled to hand a cheque over to The Ampthill & District Rotary Club for their Purple4Polio Campaign.

The Purple4Polio helps to raise funds and awareness for End Polio Now, Rotary’s global campaign to eradicate polio across the world.

Former Ampthill Town Mayor and Richmond Manor resident John Mayhead, aged 93, said: “It’s very important to vaccinate children to protect them against diseases like polio, a small jab can save lives. A big thanks to our local Rotary Club for supporting the campaign.”

From left, Philip Hinds, Joyce Boddey Rotary Club secretary, Rotary Club President Graham Anker, Daniel Cannon and Hazel Cannon who is the Polio Coordinator for Beds, Bucks and Herts

John was also a founder member of Ampthill & District’s Rotary Club. He still attends Rotary meetings and has championed the charity at Richmond Manor.

The care home opened their doors to the community for a cheese and wine evening to raise money for the appeal. The event was hailed as a huge success.

Fellow resident Rosemary Parrish, aged 84, added: “We enjoy supporting our local community through our activities, but it’s also important to think about those less fortunate across the world.”

Residents were delighted to hand a giant cheque to Polio Coordinator for Beds, Bucks and Herts Hazel Cannon and to Ampthill Rotary Club President Graham Anker. They were also joined by Rotary members Philip Hinds and Daniel Cannon.

Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach, Clare Cook, said: “We would like to thank these Rotary members, Philip and Daniel who initially introduced us to this amazing initiative, making a difference to children’s lives.

“Thank you also for coming along to receive our cheque and to everyone who came to our cheese and wine event and made a donation to such a worthy charity.”