Bedfordshire Sue Ryder hospice gardening volunteers flourish at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice gardening volunteers David and Richard are taking their green fingers to RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week (May 21-25), where they will be helping out with the Sue Ryder Grief Kind garden.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind garden, sponsored by Project Giving Back and designed by Katherine Holland, will be part of the ‘All About Plants’ category at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. Following the show, the garden will be relocated in its entirety to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger where volunteers including David and Richard will help to bed-in the new green space for patients, families and staff to enjoy.

Retired engineer Richard Weedon, 67, has been a volunteer gardener at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice for three years, spending several hours there each week. He will be joining the team of volunteers and staff at the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show from May 21-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, from Blunham, said: “Sue Ryder cared for my mother when she was ill 34 years ago, but it wasn’t until I retired and had more time that I thought about volunteering at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

David and Richard at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

“I suppose I could have started gardening anywhere but it seemed a natural choice to volunteer at the hospice after how they had cared for my mum.

“I just turned up one day and enquired about volunteering and that was it, the rest is history. If I see just one patient sitting out and taking in the garden that makes it all worthwhile. We do get a lot of family members walking round the gardens when they are visiting or staying at the hospice. One gentleman told me that it gives him a bit of a break to have a walk in the garden. I almost think it’s therapy for the volunteers, you get such satisfaction from it. It’s very rewarding.

“It will be really interesting when the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden moves to the hospice because we will then be dealing with the maintenance of the garden and learning about new plants. I know the designer has chosen a theme of Bedfordshire lace and you can see why she has chosen the plants that she has to represent the lace work. When it transfers here it will get those lovely sunrises so it will be interesting to see how that plays out in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden at this year’s show. Hopefully the sun will be shining!”

David Jarman has been a volunteer gardener at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice since he retired 15 years ago and will also be taking his gardening knowledge to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

David’s wife, Carol, was always very supportive of David’s volunteering work. After Carol died last year, David has found gardening to be a comfort to him in his grief.

David, from Potton, said: “It’s rewarding to make the gardens nice and presentable for the patients and their families to spend time in. There is a lot of work to do but we try to keep on top of it and keep it looking tidy. I have always been a bit of a gardener, I’m not an expert by any means but I have got to know the shrubs at the hospice and when is the right time of year to trim them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am totally looking forward to getting involved in RHS Chelsea Flower Show, it’ll be so interesting to see the Sue Ryder Grief Kind garden in action.

“I also am really looking forward to supporting the relocation of the garden to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. It’ll be a lot of work, but it’ll be lovely to be involved with and to see the impact it has for staff, patients and volunteers. The garden will offer a great space for people to take some time to themselves.”