Bedfordshire Royal British Legion awarded trophy for Poppy Appeal efforts

The Royal British Legion has awarded Bedfordshire The Hughes Trophy in recognition of its efforts during the Poppy Appeal.

Last weekend, The Royal British Legion (RBL) held its National Conference. The event is held annually in a different city or town around the UK. This year the RBL choose Harrogate.

The conference is an opportunity for The National Board of Trustees to inform counties and branches of plans for the coming 12 months and the longer term five years. It also provides a chance for branches and counties via their nominated delegates, to question the National Board on all points of interest down to grass root level.

Whilst also holding a Q & A conference, Sunday sees a morning parade. This includes a marching band leading the Board of Trustees, followed by The National Standard and Standards of Counties and Branches. This is then followed by the march past of Veterans and Delegates.

Alan James Dill; Leighton Buzzard Branch Vice-Chairman (l) accepts "The Hughes Trophy" from RBL National President; Vice Admiral(Rtd) Paul Bennett CB OBE (r)

This year, Leighton Buzzard Branch Vice-chairman; Alan James Dill attended the conference on behalf of the Branch and also in his role as a County Committee Member.

Alan is the great nephew of Field Marshal Sir John Greer Dill GCB CMG DSO who was part of Churchill's Team in the United States during WWII.

As well as representing Leighton Buzzard, Alan was at the Conference to accept an award on behalf of Bedfordshire. This year, Bedfordshire was awarded "The Hughes Trophy". This award is presented each year to the County or District which has had the biggest percentage increase in fundraising per capita for the National Poppy Appeal.

The award is in recognition for all the branches across Bedfordshire and their efforts during the Poppy Appeal season.

Here in Leighton Buzzard, the Branch would like to thank the community of Leighton-Linslade for their amazing support.

Next year's RBL National Conference will be held in Brighton.