Bedford's The Manor Hospital to back Kevin Sinfield’s festive challenge

Staff and doctors at The Manor Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, have pledged to support Kevin Sinfield CBE with his latest “Running Home for Christmas” challenge.

The ambitious challenge in aid of motor neurone disease charity MNDA, will see Sinfield visit seven regions across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, covering 50km per day in 7km blocks.

To help Sinfield reach his fundraising target of £777,777, The Manor Hospital alongside colleagues at other Circle Health Group facilities across the UK, have donated £20,000. Hospital staff will be lining the route Sinfield, and his team will be taking over the seven days it will take to complete route.

On each leg of the challenge, Sinfield will join members of the MND community to run an extra mile leg. On four of these legs, Circle Health Group staff will be joining to run their own mile alongside Sinfield and charity representatives.

Motor neurone disease is a neurological disease that impacts the nerves found in the brain and spinal cord. Tragically, the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure. At any one time, up to 5,000 adults in the UK will be affected by the disease. Statistically, those over 50 are most at risk and there is a 1 in 300 risk of developing the condition in your lifetime.

In 2023, Circle Health Group with the support of The Manor Hospital, raised over £67,000 to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Each year as an organisation, Circle Health Group’s ten thousand strong staff vote on a charity they wish to support with local and national fundraising activities organised in support of the cause.

Since the scheme was introduced in 2021, over £200,000 has been raised for good causes.

Kevin Sinfield, said: “It’s a privilege to help raise awareness and funds to support the MND community. I would like to thank Circle Health Group and all their staff for their support, it really makes so much difference.”

David Cooper, Chief People Officer at Circle Health Group, said: “It’s an honour to be supporting Kevin’s fifth annual challenge. As a healthcare provider and proud member of the MND community, we feel it's our responsibility to do all we can to improve research into this cruel disease. I wish Kevin and the Circle teams the very best of luck for the challenge in December.”